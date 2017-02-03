A lot has been said about the soon-to-be-launched City facelift in India. The latest buzz is that, the new City facelift from the Japanese carmaker, could get a price tag starting at Rs. 8 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio diesel discontinued? Here's why we think so

The Indian launch of new City facelift is slated for February 14. The sedan has started arriving at the showrooms and is also open for bookings. The pre-bookings of the City facelift can be done at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country for Rs 21,000.

Talking about the launch of the new Honda City, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The Honda City has been our most successful model ever since the start of operations in the country. It commands tremendous loyalty among customers and we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Honda City 2017."

Expected to be offered in five variants – new VX being the top-end model – the sedan is speculated to get a price tag in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The new City facelift will be Honda's first launch in India in 2017 and will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. The new avatar of the poplar sedan is believed to have underwent changes inside out and is also likely to come in fresh colour schemes.

From the images we have seen so far, the City facelift gets new front fascia with more pronounced grille and full LED headlights. The sedan now features LED fog lamps and reworked bumpers. The rear of the City has also received changes and now includes LED taillamps and reworked bumper. The new City will now ride on new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The model is expected to feature auto dimming interior mirror, 7-inch infotainment system with Android auto and voice recognition, and newly designed leather upholstery. Other features expected include rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, auto folding mirrors and auto dimming interior mirror.

The City facelift is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.