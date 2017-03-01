Hours after the first spy shots of the new Activa 4G of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India surfaced online, the company has revealed the pricing of the new offering. The new 2017 Activa 4G has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 50, 730 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

"With trust of over 1.5 crore Indian families, Honda's iconic Activa is the first automatic scooter to become not only India's but also World's Number 1 selling two-wheeler in 2016. The fourth generation BS-IV complaint upgrade of the most loved family scooter -Activa 4G is ready to delight customers once again with added convenience of mobile charging socket & new colours," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior VP - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

2017 Honda Activa 4G—what is new?

Engine

As expected, the main change in the new version of the Activa is the engine. While it continues to be powered by a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that can churn out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm, it is now BS-IV compliant. The new Activa engine comes mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.

Styling and Features

The Activa, the scooter that has been a favourite among riders for several years now, in its new avatar features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function for improved visibility. The new Activa 4G remains identical to the existing model in the market in its styling and design, it now also gets Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology. There is also mobile charging socket on offer.

Colours

The Activa 4G gets two new colours -- Matt Selene Silver Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic -- in addition to the existing colours - -Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Trance Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, Pearl Amazing white and Majestic Brown Metallic.