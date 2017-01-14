American carmaker Ford is gearing up for the launch of the mildly updated EcoSport SUV for India soon. This new version will keep the product fresh until the arrival of the next generation, which is expected by the end of this year.

The major addition in the new version will be an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be equipped with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, DVD player and screen for the reverse camera. The system will be offered only in the Titanium+ EcoBoost and the diesel Titanium+ trims reports Autocar India. It will be priced at Rs. 9.89 lakh and 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new prices of the variants will be premium by Rs 20,000.

In addition to the touchscreen infotainment system, the new alloy wheel design will also be a part of the update. Leaked images indicate a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels and a blacked-out roof as part of the update. Multiple reports also say that the company will drop some of the features like driver seat armrest, lumbar support, cooled glove box, leather-wrapped handbrake and gear shift knob, and chrome scuff plates depending upon the model.

Features like passenger seat storage box are expected to be limited to top-end variant. The base and mid-variants of the compact SUV may miss features such as reclining rear seats, rear defogger, vanity lamp, driver seat height adjust, 60/40 split for rear seats, rear wash and wipe.

Mechanically, the new range of EcoSport will remain unchanged and continue to be powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, and the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. EcoSport, which has seen a plunge in its sales after the arrival of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, is expected to get a boost with the latest updates.