American car maker Ford has revealed images and details of the new EcoSport ST-Line destined for European markets ahead of the public debut at Frankfurt Motor Show next week. The Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST Line model will go on sale later this year.

The updated US-spec EcoSport was revealed in 2016 and the Euro-spec model also carries similar changes. However, the EcoSport ST Line stands out with its aggressive body kit.

The EcoSport ST-Line boast of aggressive bumpers and side skirts, black-finish roof rails, ORVM caps and headlight bezels, 17-inch Dark Tarnish alloy wheels, ST-Line badging and contrast painted roof. The car is also available with larger 18-inch wheels.

The interior has been spruced up with a leather-trimmed flat-bottomed steering wheel, leather seats featuring Miko Dinamica inserts (ecological suede made from recycled polyester) and red stitching. The handbrake lever and gear knob also get leather treatment. ST-Line branded scuff plates and stainless steel sports pedals are the other new additions inside.

The EcoSport ST-Line is powered by an all new 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 123bhp. The mill is mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox and it also gets an all-wheel-drive system for mild off-roading.

2017 Ford EcoSport India launch

The EcoSport ST-line is European spec and will not be launched in India. The India-spec new Ecosport is rumoured for launch this month. The model has been spied with fresh face featuring one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version. The headlamp and front and rear bumper have been tweaked while rear mounted spare wheel will be retained here.

The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport. Multiple reports also claim that Ford may employ all-new Dragon series 1.5-litre petrol engine in the new EcoSport.