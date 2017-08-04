Ford India is inching closer to the launch of face lifted version of the EcoSport compact SUV. When it was launched in 2013, the EcoSport was the only compact SUV in India. Now in 2017, it has rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon.

It looks like Ford India has finally understood the thick competition in the segment and changes of the new EcoSport will go beyond the design. Rumours stated that the new EcoSport due in September will carry over current set of engine. However, a report in Autocar India claims that the new EcoSport will mark the debut of the all-new Dragon series of petrol engines.

The report further says the future ready Dragon range will initially consist of a three-cylinder engine in 1.5-litre and 1.2-litre displacements. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill is expected to be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with an estimated power output of 120hp. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

The report also says that India has been selected as a global production base for the Dragon engine. An announcement on the same is expected from the company soon.

2017 EcoSport design

New engines aside, 2017 EcoSport will wear a new face which is a blend of bigger SUVs of Ford such as the Kuga and the Edge. It sports with a one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been tweaked. The side profile remains untouched barring new alloy wheels.

At the rear, Asia-spec models retain the rear mounted spare while global spec eschewed it. Newly designed dual-tone dashboard, SYNC 3 infotainment system and a new 8-inch infotainment system compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be the additions inside.

Source: Autocar India

Watch VIDEO: Top 8 upcoming compact SUVs in India