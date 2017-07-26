The launch of the new EcoSport facelift by the US auto Major Ford in India remains unclear. While there are reports that the new For EcoSport is being readied to launch during the festive season this year, recent reports suggested that the new avatar of the compact SUV may not come so soon. But Ford seems to be unperturbed by the discussions and rumours swirling around the launch of the compact SUV as it continues to put the upcoming EcoSport through testing in different terrains.

The new EcoSport facelift has been caught on camera yet again, this time around in Tamil Nadu. Intriguingly, the new EcoSport was spotted for the first time sans camouflage. The model was seen in Arpoador Red, a new body shade, which is not part of the colour palette of the EcoSport in India now.

So how is new EcoSport different from the current model?

The new EcoSport from Ford is expected to be a reloaded package of tech, features and style. From the images that we have seen so far, the new EcoSport will flaunt restyled front and rear with updated features. At the front, the new hexagonal grille with lot of chrome appliqué has replaced the current twin-grille and then there is new projector headlamp with LED daytime-running lights. The fog lamps and the front bumper have also been tweaked. The side and the rear of the EcoSport are likely to remain the same more or less with minor tweaks.

The interior of EcoSport is likely to retain the black and grey dual-tone finish with updated features such as new a new dashboard, steering wheel, SYNC 3 infotainment system and a new 8-inch infotainment system at the centre of the new dashboard, compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the EcoSport is likely to come with the same 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines. There are also rumours that 1.5 L three cylinder engines from the Dragon family could make it to the production version of the new EcoSport. However, there is no confirmation on this. The automatic version of the EcoSport is now also expected to feature paddle shifters.

Source: TeamBHP