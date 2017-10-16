As Ford gears up for the launch of the new EcoSport compact SUV in India, the model continues to be caught on camera, giving a clear view of the model from all the possible angles.

A lot has already been talked about the new EcoSport and the images of the new model is flooding the web. Although the company still has not revealed the launch details of the new EcoSport, the word around the web suggests a launch by November. The deliveries of the new EcoSport are expected to start around December.

In the new avatar, the Ford EcoSport hosts a slew of changes. The compact SUV will wear a new face with one-piece hexagonal grille at the front in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats. There will also be newly redesigned headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper. The side profile remains largely untouched, except the new alloy wheels.

2017 EcoSport will get features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control and others. The interior layout is also expected to remain the same as the current model.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport will debut the all-new Dragon series of petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill will be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

The new EcoSport will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.