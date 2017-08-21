American car maker Ford is gearing up for a mid-life facelift for its compact SUV, the EcoSport, after four years of run in India. The launch is slated for September even though the company hasn't confirmed the date.

Ahead of the launch, the new EcoSport is believed to be undergoing the final road test. A test mule sans camouflage was spotted recently by the shutterbugs of TeamBHP. The model for India retains the rear-mounted spare wheel with a new cover. The model spotted was draped in Panther black colour. Current EcoSport is also offered in Panther black in addition to other six colour options. Meanwhile, Ford will add new colour options to the new version.

The test mule has been spotted without badges indicating new engine and hence, it could be powered by an all-new Dragon series 1.5-litre petrol engine as rumours suggest. The mill has been estimated to have a power output of 120hp. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

On the design front, 2017 EcoSport will wear a new face-- a blend of bigger SUVs of Ford like the Kuga and the Edge. A one-piece hexagonal grille will replace the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been tweaked. The side profile remains untouched barring new alloy wheels.

Apart from the spare wheel with a new cover, number plate area gets a grey finish. Newly designed dual-tone dashboard, SYNC 3 infotainment system and a new 8-inch infotainment system compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be the additions inside.

Source: TeamBHP