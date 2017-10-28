Ford is getting ready to launch the new EcoSport facelift in India on November 9. Ahead of its launch in the country, some of the dealerships of Ford have opened pre-booking for the new EcoSport for a down-payment of Rs 30,000.

The new EcoSport facelift has become a regular fixture in the auto world, with its specifications and images being leaked out periodically. And now, taking the decibel levels a notch higher, Ford has started teasing the model on its website. The microsite for the new EcoSport has been launched inviting the interested customers to register.

2017 Ford EcoSport: Engine specs, features and dimensions

The new Ford EcoSport gets a major makeover and hosts a slew of new features. It features revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The new EcoSport grille houses two horizontal chrome slats. While the side profile of the new EcoSport remains largely unchanged, the compact SUV gets new set of alloy wheels.

The feature list of the new EcoSport includes touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and Emergency Assistance, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.

In terms of dimensions, 2017 Ford EcoSport has not seen any changes. The compact SUV still measures 3,998mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,647mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,519mm and has a luggage space of 346 litres, which can be expanded to 705 litres.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.

Both the engine options get five-speed manual transmission while the new petrol motor is also offered with six-speed torque converter automatic with Paddle Shift and Hill Launch Assist.

Expected to be priced starting at Rs 6.2 lakh, the new EcoSport will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.