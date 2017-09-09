Ford India has been testing the new EcoSport for a very long time now and the test mules with and without camouflage were spotted many times on Indian roads. Multiple reports claimed that Ford India is planning to launch the new EcoSport on September 15. However, the launch of new EcoSport seems to be very unlikely.

The company has not divulged any launch plans yet and there is no conclusive report that says launch on September 15. Meanwhile emerging reports states launch of new EcoSport is expected only by October end or early November 2017. The deliveries of new EcoSport units are expected by mid-November.

Ford India launched EcoSport in 2013 and the facelift after four years may not be restricted to looks only. According to Autocar India, the new EcoSport will mark the debut of the all-new Dragon series of petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill is expected to be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with an estimated power output of 120hp. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

The 2017 EcoSport has been unveiled in the US in November 2016 and hence we already know how will it look like. The compact SUV will wear a new face which is a blend of bigger SUVs of Ford such as the Kuga and the Edge. It sports with a one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been tweaked. The side profile remains untouched barring new alloy wheels.

At the rear, Asia-spec models retain the rear mounted spare while global spec eschewed it. The newly designed dual-tone dashboard, SYNC 3 infotainment system and a new 8-inch infotainment system compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be the additions inside.