We have already read a lot about the new Ford EcoSport, which is slated for launch in India on November 9. But now it is time to see the new EcoSport in its body and shape. This comes after the pictures of the new EcoSport facelift were revealed ahead of its much-awaited launch next month.

As we have reported earlier, the bookings for the new EcoSport are open at some of the dealerships of the company. Also, the microsite for the new compact SUV is operational.

The new Ford EcoSport gets a major makeover and hosts a slew of new features. It features revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights and set of alloy wheels. The feature list of the new EcoSport includes touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and Emergency Assistance, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.

1 / 5









To be offered in five variants-- Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+, the new EcoSport is 3,998mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,647mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,519mm and has a luggage space of 346 litres, which can be expanded to 705 litres.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.