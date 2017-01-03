Bajaj Auto unveiled the 2017 Pulsar RS200 in Turkey. The 2017 version comes with new colour combination and Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature. The 2017 model is expected to be launched in India soon.

Being a pure cosmetic upgrade, the new Pulsar RS200 features the same 199.5cc single cylinder, 4 stroke and SOHC 4valve, liquid cooled engine, which is tuned to churn out 24.1bhp of power at 9,750rpm and 18.6nm of torque at 8000rpm. The mill is expected to be Euro 4 compliant and that makes it equivalent to BSIV norms in India. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The motorcycle showcased in Turkey was draped in a silver and black combination. The current model in India is sold only in Demon Black Red and Yellow options. Twin projector headlamps, crystal LED tail lights, ABS and stubby exhaust, digital-analogue instrument cluster, split seats and clip-on handlebars have been retained in the new version as well.

The motorcycle measures 1,999mm in length, 1,114mm in height and 765mm in width. It continues to have a 157mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 165 kg. The Pulsar RS200 gets braking power from 300mm disc up front with optional ABS and 230mm unit in the rear.

Along with the new RS200, Bajaj Auto is also expected to launch the updated NS range of bikes. The new range will include the Pulsar 200NS and Pulsar 160NS. The Pulsar 200NS, of which the company had restricted the supply from mid-2015, will be re-launched with minor updates and fuel injection system. The Pulsar 160NS is an all-new vehicle that will replace the Pulsar 150NS in the global market. The Pulsar 160NS is the first sub-200cc NS model to be launched in India.