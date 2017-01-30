1 / 2



With the launch of the new Pulsar 200NS just round the corner, the expectations of bike lovers in India are running high. Bajaj has already started dispatching the 2017 Pulsar 200NS to dealerships across the country and the internet is awash with the pictures of the motorcycle from across the showrooms.

The latest set of images from Motoroids show the new Pulsar 200NS in two different colours. And, that's not all. Reports also suggest that the new model is likely to miss out on features like ABS, even as an option. That would be quite a disappointment as ABS was rumoured to be one of the biggest addition to the new avatar.

The India-spec version of the new Pulsar 200NS is likely to be the carbureted version as opposed to the Fuel Injected (FI) model in the international markets. The new Pulsar 200NS is expected to come in Red and Black colours. The dealers of the company have started accepting bookings and the deliveries are likely to commence by early February. Rumour has it that the new 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS would get a price tag of Rs 1.16 lakh (on road).

Powering the new Pulsar 200NS is likely to be the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. The engine is now expected to be BS-IV compliant. Other changes expected include new headlamp cluster with LED lights, new body decals and stickers.

Image Source: Motoroids