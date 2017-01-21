Bajaj Auto launched its flagship motorcycle, Dominar 400, on December 15, 2016. The Pune-based automaker, however, will not delay the launch of its next product and it will be new Pulsar 200NS. Bajaj Auto has already teased an image of the model on social media pages. However, emerging reports indicate that the changes on the new version will be limited to cosmetic enhancements.

According to Gaadiwaadi, the new Pulsar 200NS for India will not feature the fuel-injection system. Instead, Bajaj Auto has made the NS200 engine BSIV compliant with the carburettor mill itself, the report adds. The new version of Pulsar 200NS was showcased at Bajaj's Turkey dealership meet and it is promising with the addition of fuel injection.

However, the FI system would have increased prices which will make the bike unaffordable. This is tipped to be the reason for the India-spec omission.

The updates on the motorcycle will be on equipment, paint scheme and styling. An engine cowl will be placed in front of the engine and that is expected to improve aerodynamic efficiency. New dual-tone colour options will also be on offer.

The motorcycle will continue to draw power from the 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission. Pulsar 200NS FI is also expected to get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) fitted as optional equipment.

Dimension and cycle part will remain the same of the discontinued model in 2015 in order to make way for newer models such as Pulsar AS200 and Pulsar RS200. It will be employed with telescopic forks at the front, while the rear will get mono suspension. The braking power will come from 280mm disc at front, while the rear will get 230mm disc.

Source: Gaadiwaadi