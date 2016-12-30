After launching the updated Pulsar range of bikes and the flagship Dominar 400 towards the end of 2016, Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to start 2017 on a high note with two bike launches. The Pune-based auto maker is reportedly planning to launch a new Pulsar Naked Sport (NS) range.

The Pulsar 200NS, of which the company had restricted the supply from mid-2015 in order to make way for newer models such as the Pulsar AS200 and the Pulsar RS200, will be re-launched with minor updates and fuel injection system. Also, the Indian market may get the all-new Pulsar 160NS, and not the expected Pulsar 150NS, reports Gaadiwaadi.com. Both the motorcycles were showcased at Bajaj's Turkey dealership meet and, according to Gaadiwaadi, the launch in India can be expected in January.

In its second entry, the Pulsar 200NS will feature updates on equipment, paint scheme and styling. Addition of engine cowl is expected to be brought in improve aerodynamic efficiency. The highlight of the new version is the electronic fuel-injection system as opposed to a carburetted unit fitted on the previous version. Pictures also suggest that the Pulsar 200NS Fi will get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) fitted as optional equipment. The motorcycle will continue to draw power from the 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the Pulsar 160NS is expected to feature a 160cc engine. The oil-cooled and triple-spark system equipped mill is expected to generate a maximum power output of 16.5bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The Pulsar 160NS is expected to be based on the same perimeter frame as the AS 150 while it will draw design cues from the Pulsar 200NS. Switch gear and the part-analogue part-digital instrument console will be carried forward from the elder sibling in the NS range. The motorcycle will also feature clip-on handlebar, sharper tail lamp, body panels and a sporty headlamp.

Source: Gaadiwaadi