As the expected launch of the new Pulsar 200NS in India nears, the dealers of Bajaj have started accepting the bookings for the new model. The new Bajaj Pulsar 200NS is expected to enter the Indian market in early February.

The recent spy shots revealed that Bajaj has started ferrying new 2017 Pulsar 200NS to the dealers. The new avatar of the Pulsar 200NS is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh in India.

Like the current model, the new Pulsar 200NS is likely to have the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. The engine will now be upgraded to BS IV emission norms. Earlier reports had said that India would get the fuel-injected version of the Pulsar 200NS. But fresh reports suggest it is likely to be limited to the carburetted avatar. The new Pulsar 200NS is expected to get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as optional fitment.

Other changes expected include dual-tone body shades, new body decals and stickers and new headlamp cluster with LED lights. The new model will take on the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and KTM Duke 200 in India.

Bajaj withdrew Pulsar 200NS in India in mid-2015 to accommodate new models like Pulsar AS 150 and AS 200. though the exports continued.