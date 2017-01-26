Ever since the popular Pulsar 200NS bid the Indian market adieu in mid-2015, discussions have been swirling around its possible comeback. The general consensus seems to be that the new avatar of the 200NS will reach the Indian showrooms in early 2017 with February being touted as its probable launch month. Lending credence to such discussions in the auto corridors are several spy shots of the 2017 Pulsar 200NS that are also circulating on the web. Some of the shots have even shown the vehicle getting logged at various dealerships in India.

What is more, some of the dealerships of Bajaj are already accepting the bookings for the new Pulsar 200NS. Further, reports emerging from the auto-maker suggest that the delivery of the new Pulsar will in all probability begin by mid-February. Citing sources, a report of ZigWheels said the 2017 Pulsar 200NS is likely to be tagged at Rs 1,16,200 (on road, Mumbai).

The Pulsar 200NS is likely to come powered by the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. One of the biggest changes is that the engine is now being upgraded to the BS-IV emission standard.

Moreover, as it is already known to many, there will be new colours on the palette of the Pulsar 200NS and in addition to that, it will also get new body decals and stickers. In its new avatar, the Pulsar 200NS is likely to feature new headlamp cluster with LED lights. While most of the features in the current version of the Pulsar 200NS will make it to the new model, it is speculated to get the ABS. However, discussions on the web suggest that the ABS is likely to come as an optional fitting.

Source: ZigWheels