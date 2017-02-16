A Delhi court on Thursday convicted Tariq Ahmed Dar, the alleged mastermind of the Delhi serial blasts in 2005 that killed over 60 people, and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The co-accused in the case -- Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah -- have been acquitted of all charges.

The court had booked them in 2008 for waging war and conspiring against the state, gathering arms, murder and attempt to murder. Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Dar citing the call data records of his mobile phone that allegedly proved that he was in contact with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The verdict was initially scheduled to be delivered on Monday, but Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh postponed it to Thursday.