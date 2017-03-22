Two photo journalists have reportedly lodged a complaint against the makers of Rajinikanth's film 2.0. As per the complaint, they were manhandled by the bouncers on the sets of the movie.

The film unit is currently shooting for 2.0 in Triplicane. Two photographers of The Hindu were roughed up by the bouncers when they tried to take pictures of the cast and crew. ANI tweeted: Chennai: 2 photo journalists allegedly manhandled by bouncers during shoot of Rajinikanth's film 2.0 in Triplicane; Police complaint lodged.

The sequel of Endhiran is one of the most awaited Indian films in 2017. The makers of the film are yet to respond to the issue.

The movie 2.0 is a science fiction film, written and directed by S Shankar and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth is playing the dual roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti in the movie, while Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson appear in key roles. The film is set to be released on October 18.