Director N Shankar's Telugu movie 2 Countries featuring Sunil and Manisha Raj in the lead roles has received mixed reviews and average ratings from the audiences.

The film 2 Countries is an official remake of Dileep and Mamta Mohandas-starrer hit Malayalam movie of the same title, which is a romantic comedy entertainer. Besides direction, Shankar has written the screenplay and produced the film under his banner Mahalakshmi Arts. This flick has received a clean U certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.39 hours.

Two Countries story: The movie is about a 30-year-old guy, who wants to earn money without any risks and he makes a living by deceiving people. He decides to marry a rich NRI girl in a bid to settle down with her in Canada, but his life takes a turn when he learns that she is a chronic alcoholic. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Director N Shankar has adapted this hit Malayalam with some minor changes in the screenplay to suit the tastes of Telugu audiences. The first half of the film has nothing new to offer but assures you entertainment. However, some twists and turns make the second half interesting and engaging, say the viewers.

Performances: Sunil has delivered good performance and his comedy timing is the highlight of 2 Countries. Manisha Raj, who has made her acting debut with this film, has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Srinivas Reddy, Pradhviraj, Naresh, Sayaji Shinde, Sanjana Galrani and have others have also done good jobs and assets of the film, say the audiences.

Technical: 2 Countries has decent production values and Gopi Sunder's songs and background score and C Ramprasad's beautiful cinematographing, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing and AS Prakash's art direction are the attractions on the technical front, say the audiences.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of 2 Countries movie review and rating by the audience:

Karthik @HeIsKARTHIK

#2Countries ---- (1.75/5) Bad Remake. A very dull first half and a slight better 2nd half leads to a DISAPPOINTING END......... Poor Comedy tracks. It will be a another failure in #sunil 's career.......

Watch here 2 Countries official Telugu movie trailer here:

SPL STATUS‏ @EmiratesBabu

#2Countries veedu mundu vuntadu -ve reviews ki Interval Report : 2 countries first half offers nothing to the audience. Poor script, totally illogical scenes test patience.

Telugu360 @Telugu360