The confusions around the release plans of Rajinikanth's two movies have been put to rest by the superstar himself. There were rumours that the release of Kaala was advanced following the delay in completion of post-production works of his 2.0

Rajinikanth, who arrived at the Chennai airport on Monday, October 30, evening responded to a media question on the change in the release plans of his two movies. "2.0 will release before Kaala," he stated. However, he did not open up on when his 2.0 will see the light of the day.

The original plan to release 2.0 was on January 26, but this has undergone changes as the post-production works are consuming more time than expected. So, the makers have locked in April 13 as the D-Day.

Reports had also claimed that Kaala would be released in January in place of 2.0.

Clarifying the rumours on Kaala having an early release, Wunderbar Films, the production of the film, tweeted, "Contrary to rumours and articles, #Kaala would not be ready for a January nor Pongal release. @dhanushkraja @vinod_wunderbar. [sic]"

Now, sources say that Kaala will hit the screens in July.

Kaala is an action thriller set in the backdrop of Mumbai slums. Rajinikanth plays the messiah of Tamils in the commercial capital of India. PA Ranjith, who directed the superstar in Kabali, has collaborated with him again for the flick produced by Rajini's son-in-law and multifaceted actor Dhanush.

Coming to 2.0, it is directed by leading filmmaker Shankar. The film also has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads. Lyca Productions is bankrolling in the flick at the budget of Rs 400 crore.