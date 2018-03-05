After teaser leak which shocked the filmmakers and many others while the fans were thrilled to see it, the makers have officially revealed a making video from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. As reported by media, it is not a teaser from the multilingual flick, but a 5.43-minute video which shows the viewers the magic of VFX in the upcoming sci-fi film.

A video claiming to be the teaser from 2.0 was leaked on Sunday, March 4. It spread like wildfire on social media sites and internet. Although it came as a shock to the industry, fans were rejoiced to see some glimpses from the much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer.

However, this made the makers to officially unveil the making video from the mega-budget movie on Sunday evening, which was titled as Making of 2.0 VFX Featurette.

"We approached concept artists to draw all the characters of every object. I will see which is close to my imagination and then select concept arts. And then we convert it into a rough 3D model. Whatever you write in script and whatever you have in mind it is very difficult to communicate to others," Shankar further informs in the clip.

He claims that Enthiran – The Robot was the reference point to explain his vision.

"Audience should not feel the VFX and that is the best VFX," Shankar claims. He wants the viewers to enjoy the film without realizing that they are watching VFX. "Whatever they enjoy in the Hollywood movie, they can enjoy in this film," he assures.

Talking about the characters, Shankar says that there are equally strong characters as Chitty, played by Rajinikanth.

Akshay Kumar, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, and a few others will share their experience on being a part of this project and working in mind Shankar's vision.

2.0 is a science-fiction bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The movie is likely to hit the screens for Diwali.