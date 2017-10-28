The audio from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 was launched on Friday evening at Burj Park in Dubai. The two songs from the movie were unveiled after it was allegedly leaked online hours before the album was formally released.

Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has composed the music for 2.0 for which Madhan Karky has penned the songs. The interesting part of the story is that the album has just three songs.

Normally, there used to at least have five songs in their movies and it had always been one of the attractions. Hence, it has come as a surprise to the Tamil audience.

As per a report in The India Express, the two songs have been composed keeping the core theme of the movie in mind. 'Endhira Logathu' number is about the romance between two robots. The lyrics reportedly indicate that it is being shot on Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson.

The second track titled Raajali Nee Gaali has some similarities to the first song and it is about the victory of good over evil.

Coming to the audio launch function, Karan Johar hosted the Hindi segment, while Rana Daggubati and RJ Balaji were responsible for the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively.

The songs has been released on Saavn.com. Click Here to listen to 2.0 songs,

The complete event was not aired live on any medium – TV or internet. But the bits and pieces from the audio launch were being posted on regular basis. [Please find the embedded clips below]

The entire event will be aired later, the date of which is yet to be announced.

2.0 is being produced by Lyca Productions with a budget of Rs 400 crore, making it India's costliest film ever. Amy Jackson is the female lead in the film, which has Akshay Kumar in the role of antagonist, while Rajinikanth will appear as a scientist and a robot.