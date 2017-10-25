In what could be a feather in the cap of Kollywood, the audio of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0 will be unveiled in Dubai, a first for a Tamil movie in the Arab country. A grand event is planned to unveil the album at Burj-Al-Arab.

The prime attraction of the event will most likely be Kamal Haasan, who has been invited as the special guest for the audio launch function of 2.0. The makers have reportedly extended the invitation to the rulers of the UAE, but there is no confirmation on whether they will be part of the event.

The audio launch will begin with AR Rahman's live concert and the two-time Oscar Award winner will be joined by 125 symphony artistes. Rumours say that he will treat the guests with all the songs from the 2.0 album, but some reports say that he will thrill the audience will his hit songs from his past movies and only one track from the upcoming flick will be played.

Bosco Caesar Dance Company, a popular dance troupe from Mumbai, will perform to the songs.

The venue of 2.0 audio launch has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and the tickets are already sold out. The VIP tables for a family was sold at Rs 6 lakh. A screenshot of an online ticket booking site, presented below, confirms the status of the availability of tickets.

The makers have also made arrangements in leading malls where the event will be broadcast live on LED screens. The event is expected to be broadcast live on Zee Network, which holds the satellite rights of the multilingual movie.

This is not the first time where the audio of a Tamil film being launched in a foreign country. It may be recalled that the music from Enthiran was released in Singapore.

Shankar-directorial 2.0 has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the key roles.