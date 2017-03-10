The shooting of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie 2.0, which is popularly known as Enthiran 2, has reached the last phase. In the final stage, the lead actors will shoot for a song and the remaining portions.

"With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0 . One song and some patch works are only the balance," director Shankar posted about the latest development. As per the buzz, the entire shooting is likely to be completed in March.

The post-production work will commence immediately after the completion of the shooting. The movie hit the floors in December 2015 and everything has gone according to their plans.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz doing the rounds that the first teaser of Enthiran 2 will be unveiled on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year, but the makers are yet to formally announce the news.

The film 2.0 marks the third union of Shankar and Rajinikanth after two blockbusters in the form of Sivaji-The Boss and Endhiran-The Robot. Lyca Productions has bankrolled the flick, which is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

The film has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the second lead, while Amy Jackson plays the female lead.

The cast also includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Riyaz Khan and others. The film features AR Rahman's music, Nirvah Shah's cinematography and Anthony's editing. 2.0 will hit screens worldwide in October 2017 on the occasion of Deepavali.