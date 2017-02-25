Rajinikanth's 2.0 aka Enthiran 2, which has many firsts to his credit, has now become the highest insured film in the Indian film history. The makers have taken a cover of Rs 350 crore for the production cost alone.

The forthcoming movie is being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore. As a safety precaution, the makers have insured the movie to cover the losses if the movie is hit by any unforeseen incident. The losses due to delay in release due to legal disputes, loss of life or damage to the sets and overseas litigation and many other things will be covered by the policy.

Also, if the movie is not screened following strikes or any other unexpected issues after the film's release will be covered by the policy. The makers plan to take further cover over distribution in the later stage.

According to reports, the producers should disclose the film's budget, remuneration of the actor and other expenses while buying insurance for films.

The trend of films being insured started way back in 1999 with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal. In recent years, Salman Khan's Kick had taken a cover of Rs 300 crore and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali – The Beginning was insured for Rs 200 crore.

However, it has to be noted that the policy does not cover losses due to poor performance of the film at the box office.

Coming to Enthiran 2, it is a science fiction written and directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are also part of the movie, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.