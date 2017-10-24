The audio of Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is popularly known as Enthiran 2 or Endhiran 2, will be launched on Friday, October 27, in Dubai. The makers have reportedly invited many bigwigs from Kollywood, but the names have been kept secret.

The latest buzz is that the album of 2.0 comprises five songs. Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has composed the songs for all the versions -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

AR Rahman will also perform live at the music launch event and entertain viewers with the Tamil version of songs in 2.0.

It may be recalled that Enthiran had seven songs composed by the same musician. However, none of the tunes have been reportedly retained for 2.0, which is believed to be a sequel.

Tickets Sold Out

The tickets of the audio launch of 2.0 have been sold out with the VIP tables being sold for Rs 6 lakh per family. A screenshot of an online ticket booking site, presented below, confirms the same.

The report also says that Kamal Haasan has been invited as a special guest for the audio launch of 2.0. However, it is unclear whether the Universal Star will be part of the event for which Lyca Productions is spending over Rs 15 crore.

After the successful launch of the audio, the makers have planned for the release of its trailer in Hyderabad in November.

2.0 is a science fiction that will present Rajinikanth playing the roles of a scientist and a robot. Akshay Kumar will play the character of an ornithologist who turns into a wicked-looking crow due to an experiment gone wrong.

Amy Jackson will be seen playing the female lead in the film.