Former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with the Indian batsmen's approach on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa yesterday (January 5) in Cape Town.

India's tour of South Africa began on a high note on Friday when Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back the hosts' three batsmen for just 12 runs. But it did not end in same fashion as the tourists were 28/3 at stumps in reply to 286.

Bhuvneshwar took four wickets while South Africa were rescued by half centuries from captain Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers.

Today (January 6), speaking ahead of the second day's play where India resume batting with Cheteshwar Pujara (16) and Rohit Sharma (0), Gavaskar pointed out what went wrong for the visitors.

"It is a tough ask for Indians (today). It could have been avoided (28/3)," he said on Sony TEN1 TV in the pre-match show from Newlands stadium, the venue of the Test.

He described Indian batsmen's shot-making as "not sensible" and they should have been cautious with only 14 overs left in the day. Eventually only 11 were bowled.

"Simply not sensible. They should have given themselves little more time. A score of 20/0 would have given them much better chance when you have only five regular batsmen," Gavaskar added.

India lost Murali Vijay (1), Shikhar Dhawan (16) and skipper Virat Kohli (5) yesterday. Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel had a wicket apiece.

Earlier yesterday, Du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. India handed Test debut to paceman Jasprit Bumrah. They left out Ajinkya Rahane for Rohit.

This is a three-Test series. India have never won a Test rubber in South Africa. The Tests will be followed by six ODIs and three T20Is.

South Africa vs India Test fixtures

Tests (3)

1st Test: 5 to 9 January (Friday to Tuesday), Newlands, Cape Town, 2 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 8.30 AM GMT)

2nd Test: 13 to 17 January (Saturday to Wednesday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)

3rd Test: 24 to 28 January (Wednesday to Sunday), New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)