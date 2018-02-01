It was not a good sight when India captain Virat Kohli went off the field in pain during the first One Day International against South Africa in Durban today (February 1).

Match Scorecard

After South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first at Kingsmead ground, there were some anxious moments for India and their fans as Kohli had to stay off the field after hurting his knee while fielding.

Also read: SA-India series schedule, squads, Live stream info

On the second ball of the seventh over bowled by Bhunveshwar Kumar, opener Hashim Amla played a shot through covers. Kohli gave a chase and with a slide stopped the ball. However, his left knee got stuck in the ground and a piece of turf came out.

WATCH - Kohli makes a sliding stop, hurts himself, and has to go off the field https://t.co/GJL4xgQLVW



(Indian subcontinent only) — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 1, 2018

The Delhi right-hander was in pain after hurting his knee. He limped off the ground and was seen sitting in the dug out. After Amla was trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah in the next over, he returned to captain the side.

But after few overs, he headed back to the dressing room as vice-captain Rohit Sharma took charge as skipper. A serious injury was avoided and Kohli is set to resume fielding soon. At first Shreyas Iyer came in as a substitute for Kohli and later it was Manish Pandey.

India are aiming to win their maiden bilateral ODI series in South Africa. In Durban, they have never managed to beat the hosts in seven previous 50-over contests.