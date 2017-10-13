After defeating Pakistan with a clean sweep in the two-match Test series in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Sri Lanka get set for the five-match ODI series against the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners, starting Friday October 13. This will be Pakistan's first ODI since winning the Champions Trophy, where they beat India in the final in June.

The Asian cricket giants collide at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their 1st ODI match on Friday.

Getting past the Pakistanis in the ODI format of the game is way too difficult for the Lankan Lions. They are missing Angelo Mathews via injury and the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera - who have been the key players in the Test series - are not a part of the ODI team.

On top of that, Sri Lanka endured nightmarish ODI series in South Africa and India, earlier this year.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are the clear favourites in the ODI series. Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of the side, has led his team to seven wins out of the last nine ODIs. The likes of Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman, meanwhile, opening the batting for Pakistan, have forged a formidable partnership this year.

Star bowler Mohammad Amir is injured, but Rumman Raees, the 25-year-old left-arm medium fast pacer, could well fill in the boots of Amir.

ODI squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed(C, WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage.

PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA

Date - October 13

Time - 4:30 pm IST

Venue - DSC, Dubai

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten Network (India)

PTV Sports, Ten Sports (Pakistan)

SLRC (Sri Lanka)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Daily Pakistan Live (Pakistan)

Live scores

Twitter (ICC Live)