Pakistan apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three boats off the Gujarat coast late on Saturday, National Fishworkers' Forum said on Sunday. This comes weeks after over 200 Indian fishermen were captured by the neighbouring country.

According to PTI, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) seized the boats near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

"These fishermen had sailed off from the coastal town of Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL)," NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

Last month, Pakistan had seized 40 fishing boats and apprehended over 200 fishermen from India. Pakistan had taken the step after Indian Coast Guard captured nine Pakistani fishermen along with a fishing boat from Indian waters.