An Assamese girl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to include the history of the seven states of north east India in history textbooks saying "all Indian children need to know Assam and the northeast's glorious history."

According to Northeast Today, 12-year-old Aaira Goswami, who is studying in Jaipur, was upset that the history of her state and other states in north east India did not find a place in her history textbooks.

"My favourite subject is History unlike other students. Yet I don't know the history of my own state! I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. But I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle," Goswami's letter read.

"I know the history of almost whole of India; from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, from Mughals to the British, from Rajasthan to Kolkata. But where is the long lost glory of the seven sisters. Some students don't even know what the seven sisters are. It is very difficult to find things about the Northeast in my books. If I could just read about my state, Assam, and Northeast in my book it would be like a dream come true," the letter added.

Expecting a reply from the prime minister, Goswami further wrote in her letter: "Besides all Indian children need to know Assam and the Northeast's glorious history. If you could do something to ensure that Assam and the Northeast's history is included in our books and also reply to this letter from a little Indian citizen, I would be very thankful."