The 10th Thomas Edison Advertisement Awards, which is popularly known as Edison Awards, was held on Saturday, March 11 in Malaysia. This year, Rajinikanth's Kabali won maximum awards, while Silambarasan's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Sivakarthikeyan's Remo have also won top honours.

Kabali is leading by winning six awards followed by Remo with four awards and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, which has bagged three honours.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay was honoured with Mass Hero of the Year 2016, while Kajal Aggarwal got a special honour in the form of Goregeous Belle of the Year. Below, find the complete winners' list:

Best Actor: Simbu (Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada)

Best Actress: Trisha Krishnan (Kodi)

Best Entertainer: Sivakarthikeyan (Remo)

Best Movie: Kabali

Best Director: Pa Ranjith (Kabali)

Best Music Director: Anirudh (Remo)

Best Background Score: Santhosh Narayanan (Kabali)

Best Lyricist: Arun Raja Kamaraj (Neruppuda - Kabali)

Mass Hero of the Year: Vijay (Theri)

Best Protagonist: Suriya (24)

Best Antagonist: Suriya (24)

Best Comedian: Sathish (Remo)

Best Appearance: Yogi Babu (Remo)

Best Character Role (Male): Radha Ravi (Iraivi)

Best Character Role (Female): Pooja Devariya (Iraivi)

Best Supporting Actor: John Vijay (Kabali)

Best Debut Actor: John Vijay (Kabali)

Best Debut Actress: Manjima Mohan (Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada)

Best Choreographer: Sathish (Showkali- Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada)

Gorgeous Belle of the Year: Kajal Aggarwal