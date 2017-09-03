The wicketkeeper with the fastest hands in cricket is now a world record holder. Indian legend MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper in ODIs to effect 100 stumpings.

| Live streaming and TV coverage |

? stumpings in ODI cricket for @msdhoni! He's the first ever player to reach the landmark. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/sV89BrZLVT — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2017

The 36-year-old went past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 99 stumpings when he effected the stumping of Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanida Hasranga in the fifth and final match of the ongoing ODI series in Colombo on Sunday, September 3.

Dhoni, who was kept busy throughout the day by the Indian bowlers who came up with yet another impressive performance in the series, had quite a lot of time to remove the bails off when Hasaranga was deceived by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 45th over of the innings.

The former India captain, known for unorthodox skills behind the wicket, is fourth on the list of most dismissals in ODIs with 383 behind Sangakkara (482), Adam Gilchrist (472) and Mark Boucher (424).

Notably, India's Nayan Mongia is also among the top-five on the list of most stumpings with 44 dismissals. Sri Lanka's Romesh Kaluwitharana is third with 75.

Sri Lankan collapse -- the familiar sight

Apart from the landmark stumping, Dhoni also was involved in four another wickets (three catches and a run-out) on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who are battling to avoid their first-ever 5-0 whitewash at home, were bowled out for a meagre 238 despite solid contributions from skipper Upul Tharanga (48) and experienced campaigners Angelo Mathews (55) and Lahiru Thirimanne (67).

Another day, another record for Dhoni

Dhoni has been enjoying his stay in the island nation as he joined an elite list of players, who have featured in 300 ODIs when he took the field during India's 168-run win in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday, August 31.

Dhoni also created another world record in the match when he remained not out, which was the 73rd such instance in his ODI career. Notably, no other player has managed more than 72.