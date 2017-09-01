There is a long line of budget and mid-budget smartphones, including Lenovo K8 Note, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s Plus and LG Q6, currently available in the Indian market. Almost all the mobile phone makers are trying to have their share of the pie in the ever-growing Indian smartphone market by releasing less expensive handsets with rich features.

There are dozens of budget and mid-budget smartphones currently available in the market but here we give you 10 of them you can buy in India this month:

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the device features a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

It also mounts a dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, and an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and beautification mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

It comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB with memory enhancement option up to 128GB via microSD card. Featuring a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 4,100mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Lenovo K8 Note

Priced at Rs. 12,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB storage with expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD card, the handset has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

It also has a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

LG Q6

The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 2,160x1,080 pixels (442 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and comes packed with by a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and a16GB/32GB/ 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB). It has a 13MP main camera with LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with 100-degree Wide Angle

Nokia 6

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology.

Motorola Moto G5s

The handset sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card). It also features a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Micromax Selfie 2

Priced at Rs 10,850, the device features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real time Bokeh effect and wide angle, and a 3,000mAh Battery.

Huawei Honor 6X

The handset is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant (expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card) and comes with a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.

Nokia 5

Featuring a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), the device comes with a priced tag of Rs 12,899. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5 Plus

The 4GB RAM+32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) is currently priced at Rs 14,999 against the original price of Rs 16,999. It has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology. In terms of camera, it has a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

