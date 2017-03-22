Katamarayudu, starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, is slated to release in theatres on March 24. Ten factors make this Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani-directed movie a must-watch film.

1. Interesting story

Katamarayudu is a remake of hit Tamil film Veeram, which revolves around the story of a man who tries to overcome his violent tendencies, but is pushed beyond his limits. This story has impressed Tamil viewers and it is sure to strike a chord with the Telugu audience too. In addition, Dolly has spiced it up with some masala ingredients that makes it a good family entertainer during this Ugadi festival.

2. Pawan Kalyan's performance

The teaser and trailer of Katamarayudu show Pawan Kalyan in a villager get-up, which has impressed the film goers. They also show that power star has delivered a wonderful performance, which is apparently different from that of Ajith Kumar and has a more funny side than the latter. His presence is going to be the biggest highlight of the film.

3. Shruti Haasan's glamour

Shruti Haasan has teamed up with Pawan Kalyan once again after Gabbar Singh, which was super-hit at the box office due to the amazing chemistry between the two. The actress will be seen as his love interest in Katamarayudu. She looks very hot and sexy in its promos and her glamour will be one of the attractions of the film.

4. High on entertainment quotient

Katamarayudu has a good dose of comedy and its promos have already given a glimpse of the comedy timing of Ali and Prudhviraj, whose portions are set to be big assets of the movie.

5. Talented supporting cast

Talented artistes Kamal Kamaraju, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Siva Balaji, Chaitanya Krishna, Tarun Arora, Pavitra Lokesh and Pradeep Rawat are in the supporting cast of Katamarayudu. Its trailer has offered a look at their roles and performance, which are going to be among its attractions.

6. Trendy songs and amazing background score

Katamarayudu has four songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad and these tracks, which were recently released, have become a hit with the audience and created a lot of curiosity about the film. Its promos DSP's background score helps the director elevate the intensity of several scenes.

7. Stylish choreography of stunts

Ace action masters Ram-Laxman composed the fight sequences for Katamarayudu. The trailer shows Pawan Kalyan thrashing goons and the action scenes have been made in a stylish way and they will impress the power star's fans. The action choreography is one of highlights of the film.

8. Punchy dialogues

Dolly has penned some good punch lines for Katamarayudu and its promos have offered a hint at some mass dialogues. Few of them have gone viral on the social media. Here is one: "Entha Mandhi unnarannadhi mukhyam kaadhu. Evadu unnadu anede mukhyam."

9. Beautiful picturisation

Katamarayudu has been shot in exotic locales and Prasad Murella has handled the cinematography for the movie. The excellent picturisation makes the movie a visual treat.

10. Production values

Sharrath Marar of Sardaar Gabbar Singh has produced Katamarayudu under his banner North Star Entertainment and he has made sure that the movie has brilliant production values. Beautiful sets, dance choreography and costumes are other attractions on the technical front.