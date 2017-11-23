Exactly one year from today, Super 30 will get released and Mathematician Anand Kumar has given a shout-out to his film's team.

Mathematician Anand Kumar has full faith in the team working on the biopic based on his life.

He got moved after seeing the film team working on the film round the clock and how engrossed they are in the project.

The maths wizard took to his social media handle and posted,"Time keeps moving. It never stops. It doesn't tire. It keeps changing from one extreme to another, difficult to joy, but maintains its march taking everything in its stride. It can never be made captive or controlled, as it has its own pace. It goes on and on, changing direction as it wills. Just imagine, how eight years elapsed since famous script writer Sanjeev Dutta first drew the sketch of the script for the film on my life. This is how time flies, at times without giving any inkling of its pace. Just a year from now on November 23, 2018, the film will be released. I have full faith on my team. The way the entire team is engrossed in the project, working day in and day out, I am confident time will always remember this film."

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has become of one of the most most-awaited films of next year since the film was announced.

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Anand Kumar in the film. The film revolves around Anand Kumar and his famous Super 30 program that he started years back.

The program trains 30 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack its entrance test.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 is helmed by Vikas Bahl and has Hrithik Roshan in lead role, the film is scheduled to release on November 23, 2018.