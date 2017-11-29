An estimated one in 10 medical products circulating in low- and middle-income countries like India is either "substandard or falsified", says a new research report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Substandard and falsified medicines particularly affect the most vulnerable communities," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.

Two WHO reports released on Tuesday estimated that roughly 10.5% of medicines sold in low- and middle-income countries could be substandard or falsified. The size of the dubious drugs market in these countries is at about $30 billion.

As per the WHO, medicines not only fail to treat or prevent diseases but can also cause serious illness or even death.

