Sajo Sundar's X Videos, which is based on the porn industry, has been hit by piracy. The full movie with different qualities have made it to torrent sites, which is expected to take toll on the film's business at the box office.

Sajo Sundar's X Videos has opened to decent reviews from the critics and audience. The industry insiders were expecting the movie to get good response from the youths and mass considering the nature of the film. But with the film hitting the torrent sites, the collections are expected to be affected at the box office.

Story:

Recently, the movie Irumbu Thirai was released, which was based on data theft. The latest film X Videos is about the existing big market for the private videos.

Journalist Manoj (Ajay Raj) is doing a research on the impact of a ban on porn site. He accidentally finds a private video of his friend with his wife on an adult website. Soon his friend's wife commits suicide and the issue now becomes personal for him to solve. The rest of the film is about how he nabs the gang which is behind the immoral business.

Reviews:

Although the concept is good, X Videos has turned out to be an average film as the screenplay is not tight. Too many sub-plots fail to hold the viewers' attention. But the movie gives an insight about how the business works and the director has to be commended for his extensive research on the subject.

Piracy:

Film industries across the world have been affected by piracy. Despite Vishal's efforts to end the menace, torrent sites like Tamil Rockers have continued to leak the movies one after the other.