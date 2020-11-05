WhiteHouse Jr has been basking in the success of its online coding classes amid the ongoing pandemic, which has shut all schools and colleges. The ed-tech startup that gives online coding courses for children as young as six by instructors who are trained to coach young talent. WhiteHat Jr official website nowhere demands its teachers to have coding knowledge to be able to become an instructor. But that little flaw seems to have caught up to WhiteHat Jr.

The textbook knowledge can only go so far and some common sense questions can be tougher than cracking IAS. But if you have knowledge in the field, there's no reason to break a sweat.

WhiteHat Jr instructor lacks coding education

The viral video of a WhiteHat Jr class shows the father of a child engages in a Q&A session with the instructor. When asked some basic questions about coding, the instructor failed to answer. The parent asked WhiteHat Jr to explain the difference between Java and Javascript.

"We use JavaScript to develop games. Java is a high programming level language," the instructor said. When the parent asked what "high-programming level language is," the instructor admits she doesn't know.

The video went viral on social media, drawing serious flak from netizens.

WhiteHat Jr's aggressive marketing

It's highly unlikely that you haven't heard about WhiteHat Jr. Their aggressive marketing has made sure any parent would want to get a glance of what it is. Some ads have gone as far as to claim that the coding classes would help the kid become the next Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg. Another ad suggests kids trained through its coding classes get salaries of Rs 15 crore per year at Google. But five of its egregious ads were taken down after complaints to the Advertising Standards Council of India.

WhiteHat Jr requires its instructors to be passionate about teaching kids, have strong logic, high-speed internet and a modern PC. But no mention of coding proficiency as instructors who fit the eligibility criteria are trained and given sufficient material that might be required to teach kids, at least that's the impression one can make from a viral video.