What Is An Incel?

and amp;lsquo;Incel and amp;rsquo; is short for and amp;lsquo;involuntary celibacy and amp;rsquo;, and is a term used by online misogynists to identify as being a part of a hateful male supremacy ideology that dehumanizes and blames women for their own lack of intimate relationships. The suspect for the Toronto van attack, Alek Minassian, posted on Facebook right before he drove into pedestrians, saying the and amp;ldquo;incel rebellion and amp;rdquo; had begun. Music: Dan Bodan Khreshchatyk