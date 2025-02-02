KGF star Yash, who is now collaborating with Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas for his upcoming film titled Toxic, is in the news for scrapping the entire footage they shot for the film.

According to the reports, a massive schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai a month ago. However, the actor was not satisfied with what he shot and asked the makers to scrap the entire footage.

The entire team of this film is reshooting the scenes, which has cost them a bomb. This would be a major roadblock for the makers of Toxic as they have been spending lavishly on the film.

The producer of the movie Toxic starring Yash is Venkat K. Narayana, who runs KVN Productions. The movie is also jointly produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Yash has reportedly been paid a staggering Rs 50 crore for his role in the film. His fan following and previous blockbuster success make him a major draw for the movie. This huge amount reflects his immense value to the project and the anticipation surrounding his performance.

Yash, the actor and producer, had rejected a series of films before he signed Toxic. The KGF star is quite particular about the film's output. Toxic is an action drama film starring Yash that tells the story of a drug cartel in Goa. The movie is set in the 1950s–1970s and explores themes of power, love, and betrayal.

Yash plays the lead role while Kiara Advani plays his love interest, and the cast also includes Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi.

The film was initially planned for a summer 2025 release, but the plans were pushed further due to many different reasons, and a new release date will be announced soon.

Yash will also be seen portraying the role of Raavana in the upcoming film Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari; he is also co-producing this film. Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus India are producing the film.