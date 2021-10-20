Rohit Damodaran, cricketer and son-in-law of popular filmmaker Shankar, is reportedly booked in connection with a sexual harassment case of a minor girl.

A case has been filed at Mettupalyam police station against Rohit and four others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, DT Next reports. The website claims that the girl had first complaint of sexual harassment against coach Thamaraikannan, coach of Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premiere League, to the management of sexually harassing her, but it did not elicit any action, forcing the victim to lodge a complaint with Puducherry Child Welfare Committee (PCWC).

During the enquiry. PCWC found out that there was truth in her statement following which Sivasamy-led committee filed complaint at Mettupalyam police station against coaches Thamaraikannan and Jeyakumar, Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket club president Damodaran and his son Rohit and secretary Venkat, the report adds. The cops are yet to arrest the accused.

However, neither Rohit nor others have given their statement over the report.

Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with TNPL cricketer Rohit Damodaran in a private ceremony on 27 June in Mahabalipuram.

More details awaited about the case.

Coming to Shankar, he is a leading filmmaker in the Tamil film industry who has given a series of blockbusters including Indian, Enthiran and Anniyan among others. Currently, he is working on three movies - Ram Charan's RC15, Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake and Kamal Haasan's much-delayed Indian 2.