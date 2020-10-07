Bollywood's leading superstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death shook the nation. It's a huge irrecoverable loss to the family, friends and the industry. But the developments that emerged post the death of the actor have definitely taken everyone aback.

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) begun its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, many names have popped out but amongst all one name that prominently is been spoken about is Sara Ali Khan and her alleged short term relationship with the late actor.

As Sara Ali Khan flew down from Goa along with mom Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, some nasty rumours started doing the rounds. Many portals reported that Saif Ali Khan left for Delhi along with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son, Taimur as he wanted to be away from the controversy. This was not all. They also alleged that he had a fight with his ex-wife Amrita Singh after Sara Ali Khan's name came in the matter. He blamed her for not managing their daughter's career in the right direction.

But that's not true because Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Bollywood Hungama has revealed that he never sidelined himself from the controversy and was always there for daughter Sara, talking to the portal he said, "I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur."

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were two prominent names that came up in the drug case. But as per their interrogation that happened at the NCB office, both of them denied the consumption of drugs but revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who used to consume drugs.