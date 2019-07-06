Bollywood actress Esha Gupta lashed out at a hotel owner named Rohit Vig for allegedly "raping her with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi.

Esha posted a number of comments and Instagram stories where she publicly shamed the man for allegedly staring at her inappropriately for long period of time. She stated that Rohit made her so uncomfortable with his gaze that she had to put her bodyguards in front of her.

She posted a couple of videos as well showing her bodyguards telling Rohit about his alleged misbehaviour. Sharing a lot of details about the man, Esha called him "future rapist", and expressed concern at the safety of women in the country.

The actress said that though he did not touch her or speak to her, Rohit kept on staring at her in an inappropriate manner. "A few of you out there are asking me why m giving him importance. I will tell you why. If he can act like this with a girl like me, who has balls, imagine what he will do with other girls. Such men are the reason these men think – I have money I will get saved. He never touched me or said a word. But his eyes were raping me. Rohit Vig you molested me last night," she wrote in one of the Instagram stories.

"If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you're a swine.. he deserves to rot [sic]," she wrote on Twitter.

While a lot of people supported her for speaking out about the alleged incident, many of them also felt that it is a publicity stunt as her film One Day was released yesterday.

Check all her posts below:

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019