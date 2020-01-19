Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday guaranteed free public travel for students and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the city along with continuing the ongoing free subsidy on water and electricity in his "guarantee card" ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

The 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' was released by the Chief Minister at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi and has 10 "guarantees", including a promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times.

"We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," the card reads.

The first 'guarantee' by the Chief Minister is about electricity, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all.

"The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable," the guarantee card says.

The Aam Aadmi Party promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will continue.

The third guarantee of Kejriwal is to give a world-class education facility for each child in Delhi. He also promised better health facilities for all as his fourth guarantee.

His fifth guarantee is to have the "biggest and cheapest" transport facility for the city. "More than 11,000 buses and 500-kilometre Metro stretch in the city," he promised.

Kejriwal also said on the lines of free bus travel for women, students' travel will also be made free.

The sixth guarantee is controlling air pollution in the city. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna.

While the garbage management is with the MCD, the AAP said it will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years.

His eighth guarantee was to make the city safer for women and said the AAP government will also deploy 'Mohalla Marshals'.

He promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee.

His last and tenth promise is to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

"I am giving 10 guarantees to the city. This is not a manifesto. This is superior to the manifesto. These 10 things are the issues which affect all the people in Delhi. The manifesto will have more things. It may have dedicated announcements to specific sections like teachers, doctors, students and labourers. In the guarantee card, I am assuring that the free schemes we announced in this tenure will continue in the next five years. These are big guarantees and will take time to be implemented," said Kejriwal.

The manifesto, he said, will be launched in the next 7-10 days.

Kejriwal also signed the card after announcing the guarantees, saying "he will fulfil these promises in the next five years."

The tenure of Kejriwal as Chief Minister is ending next month and the city will go for polls on February 8.