Rapper Meek Mill Released From Prison On Bail

Meek Mill is finally a free man again. The Philadelphia rapper was facing a two-to-four year prison sentence after violating the terms of his parole in early 2017. However, the 30-year-old, whose birth name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released on April 24 after the states highest court directed a judge who jailed him to release the rapper on unsecured bail.