Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised the issue of oxygen export at a time when the country is reeling under severe shortage and people are losing their life. In the last three quarters, official data shows that nearly 9,294 metric tonnes (MT) of Oxygen was exported by the country.

"The export in 2019-20 was 4,503 Mt which has increased in 2020-21 to 9,300 Mt. We don't have oxygen shortage but biggest producers and despite threat of pandemic, export has been doubled. Who will be responsible for death due to oxygen shortage", she said.

There has been acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals on Tuesday and hospital like Gangaram had to send SOS to the government to save lives of the people.

It has been a week since India reported over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis since April 15. India on Wednesday hit another record high of 2,95,041 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall Covid tally reached 1.56 crore, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday.

Official figures

The official figures show oxygen exports in the April-January period of FY21 more than doubled in comparison to the preceding year's total four-quarter exports of 4,502 MT. The export in the form of liquid oxygen can be used for both industrial and medical use.

Bangladesh, the major importer of India's oxygen, has received 8,828 MT. It was in the year 2016-17 that Bangladesh imported the highest volumes of oxygen exports from India at 13,844 MT, though it declined to 4,219 MT in 2018-19, and 3,189 MT in 2019-20, before the pandemic.

The demand for oxygen has skyrocketed as the pandemic hit the country and the second wave brought forth the acute shortage of oxygen production, necessitating the government to waive off import duty and float a tender for importing 50,000 MT of medical Oxygen from abroad.

"Linde Bangladesh, part of the multinational Linde group, a global leader in the international industrial gases market is the largest importer of Oxygen from India. The company supplies as much as 90 percent of the medical Oxygen required in major cities like Dhaka and Chittagong," a senior functionary of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation reportedly told media.

Shortage of oxygen in India

Since one week, owing to sudden surge in covid-19 cases reaching an average of 2.5 lakh per day, states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh among others have been clamouring for oxygen supplies with many hospitals reaching the dead end.

The government has clarified that India had a production capacity of 7,127 MT of oxygen per day and owing to the shortage of oxygen amid pandemic, it ordered that supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes be prohibited from 22 April onwards, until further orders.

as of April 18, India's daily oxygen consumption touched 4,300 MT per day from pre-COVID requirement of 850 MT per day. During the first wave of Covid, it reached a peak of 3,100 MT on September 18, 2020.

Currently, average stock levels in hospitals of several states had declined to 1 day as compared to 3 days before the pandemic, reports said.

