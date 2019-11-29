Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi is facing the brunt of her actions after she tried to paint Priyanka Reddy's rape and murder case as a Hindu-Muslim issue. Many people on social media urged the Hyderabad and Mumbai police to take legal action against her for spreading communal violence.

Priyanka Reddy, who was a veterinary doctor, had sought the help of some locals of Shadnagar, Hyderabad after her bike's tyre was punctured. Her body, charred beyond recognition, was found in Shadnagar this morning. It is reported that she was raped and murdered. Hyderabad woke to hear the news about the gruesome and heinous act, which has left everyone shocked, saddened and outrageous.

Thousands of people, including hundreds of celebs, took to Twitter this morning to condemn this barbaric act and demand justice for Dr Priyanka Reddy. Payal Rohatgi, who hails from Hyderabad, was one among them. But besides expressing her anguish, the actress tried to give it a religious colour. She said that a Hindu girl was raped and murdered in a Muslim majority area.

Actress Payal Rohatgi, who calls herself a proud Hindu, tweeted, "राम राम जी #RIPPriyankaReddy Hindu girl raped and murdered by rapists in Shadnagar of Hyderabad Is Shadnagar a Muslim majority area ? #IndianMedia please run this story too and get girl justice #OmShantiOm #PayalRohatgi."

Payal Rohatgi did not stop there, as she went to tweet a link to prove Shadnagar is a Muslim majority area. "Ram Ram ji I don't want some people to accuse me of Hindu/Muslim hatred so I am just sharing this link. This is to all those who always SPELL #Hindu word in crimes where they are involved Specially #IndianMedia #RIPPriyankaReddy #PayalRohatgi https://deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/160517/muslim-population-is-on-the-rise-in-telangana-report.html" she wrote.

Many people were unhappy with Payal Rohatgi inciting Hindu-Muslim issue in Priyanka Reddy's rape and murder case. Some of them have replied to her and condemned her views, while a few others tagged the Hyderabad and Mumbai police and requested them to arrest her or take proper legal action against for spreading communal hatred.

Here is how people slammed Payal Rohatgi in reply:

