Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the industry. From her sizzling dance moves, her beauty, to her fabulous sense of fashion, fans have been going gaga about her from quite some time. Recently, the actress was in the news for her alleged connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora having an affair with Bhushan Kumar?

According to reports, Sukesh had attempted to 'start a relationship' with Nora Fatehi but the actress soon realized that something was wrong and distanced herself from the conman.

Soon after this, there were speculations that Nora was having an affair with T-series owner Bhushan Kumar. The actress has been backed by T-series for quite some time now and she is apparently known as the official item girl of the label. On Friday, November 18, film critic Umair Sandhu made shocking claims that the duo is having an alleged affair for the past two years and Bhushan Kumar's wife is also aware of the same.

Check the tweet here:

Officially Confirmed, #NoraFatehi is having affair with Tseries Owner #BhushanKumar since last 2 years & his wife also know it very well. But she has no Problem with all that. Paisa Sub Kuch Hai. ??? pic.twitter.com/9wofcfByRr — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 17, 2022

A power-packed affair is necessary for a power-packed partnership. #BhushanKumar and #NoraFatehi’s dynamic partnership is fantastic, and it is riding high on the phenomenal popularity of the songs that feature Nora. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 18, 2022

Soon after this, one user commented, "The only reason I believe this is because #BhushanKumar is gross and would use his power to take advantage of talents like #NoraFatehi... no wonder #DivyaKhoslaKumar acted like she's a reborn actor in #SatyamevaJayate2...the producer was your allegedly cheating husband", while another said, "#BhushanKumar is known for his illicit relationships! He is a shameless person and so is his wife #divyakhoslakumar".

#BhushanKumar is known for his illicit relationships! He is a shameless person and so is his wife #divyakhoslakumar — Priya (@Priya123tweets) November 18, 2022

The only reason I believe this is because #BhushanKumar is gross and would use his power to take advantage of talents like #NoraFatehi… no wonder #DivyaKhoslaKumar acted like she’s a reborn actor in #SatyamevaJayate2…the producer was your allegedly cheating husband https://t.co/3GXGU2tbwK — Urv (@urvrates10) November 18, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting:

I knew it from long time. That how suddenly a Big producer like #BhushanKumar is continuously giving so many films and asking others also for #NoraFatehi With ZERO talent & acting skills. SHE JUST HAVE THE TALENT OF SHAKING HER BUTTS, BODY SHOW & SPREADING VULGARITY ? if u agree https://t.co/DEvrZGsvg6 — Shraddhaz_Adit22 (@ADITYAKR7070) November 18, 2022

Is it TRUE that #NoraFatehi having affair with T series owner #BhushanKumar ?



But he is already married?? pic.twitter.com/Ncoym78Xy7 — Shiba Khan (@ShibaKh48733268) November 18, 2022

However, neither Bhushan Kumar nor Nora Fatehi have officially confirmed their relationship nor have they reacted to the tweet. But, their collaborations and constant support for each other at different events make netizens raise questions about the bond they share.

On the work front

Nora will be seen playing significant roles in Bhushan Kumar's upcoming projects like 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan, Batla House, starring John Abraham, and 'ABCD 3' featuring Varun Dhawan. Earlier in an interview, Nora had said, "My career is at a very exciting point right now. I'm getting noticed for my talent, working with incredible Indian industry professionals, and gaining recognition abroad. The relationship with T-Series has been a huge success and has changed my life ever since I started."

On the work front, Nora was last seen in 'Thank God' and received a lot of appreciation for her sensual dance on the popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.